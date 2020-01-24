Fairmount Heights Police Chief Voted Out After Officer Is Charged With Rape

The police chief of Fairmount Heights, Maryland, has been voted out days after a town officer was indicted on charges that he raped a woman in his custody and possibly exposed her to HIV.

The Town Council voted out Chief Stephen R. Watkins, the chief confirmed to News4.

The town did not immediately issue a statement.

A Fairmount Heights officer, Martique Vanderpool, was indicted Tuesday on charges that he raped a woman he pulled over, possibly exposing her to HIV.

#NEW: Former cop #MartiqueVanderpool is held in jail without bond after a hearing today. He’s accused of raping a woman in custody. His alleged victim was in court with women supporting her. I’ll share new details revealed in court on News4 at 4, 5 and 6. https://t.co/NFbfMFnSZP — Tracee Wilkins (@TraceeWilkins) January 24, 2020

The 19-year-old woman told police she was driving in Capitol Heights on Sept. 6 when Vanderpool and a second officer pulled her over. She was made to get out of the car, was handcuffed and her car was towed. Then, she told police that Vanderpool made her perform a sex act at the Fairmount Heights police station. She was ticketed and released.

Vanderpool had a court hearing Friday and a judge ordered him held without bond.

Watkins served in the Metropolitan Police Department in D.C. for almost 25 years, according to the Fairmount Heights website. He spent 19 years with other local and federal departments, the site says.

