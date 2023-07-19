‘Extremely emaciated' dogs taken from Greenbelt home after another dog died

Police in Greenbelt, Maryland, seized two pit bulls from a home after their owner called animal control about picking up another dog that died.

“When the animal control officer saw the conditions that the dog was in along with the other animals, it started ringing those alarm bells and requesting sworn officers to come and start opening a criminal investigation,” said Hannah Glasgow of Greenbelt police.

Zeus and Draco were locked in cages without access to food and water when animal control went to the home in June, police said.

“Skin and bones. For their breeds, their size should have been maybe 20 pounds more than what we found them,” Greenbelt Animal Control Supervisor Nelly Ortiz said. “So, they were extremely emaciated.”

They’re doing much better, now, though authorities say Draco has some spine and hip issues.

Officers were also concerned that the owner, who has worked in veterinary care, didn’t think anything was wrong.

“She did state that they were healthy and that they did seek regular vet care, but we have contacted those vet hospitals and they have no records of the dogs being seen,” Ortiz said.

Police charged the owner with two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. Charges are pending in connection to the dog that died. Police are still trying to learn the cause of death.

The shelter where the Zeus and Draco are receiving care are looking for someone to foster the dogs outside of Prince George’s County, because pit bulls are banned in the county. They cannot be adopted yet because of the ongoing investigation.

“We are trying to use all of our resources to find them a home that can provide them that safe and loving environment that they always deserved,” Glasgow said.

A fourth dog found in the home was in good health.

Anyone unable to care for their pets is encouraged to reach out to animal control or a shelter for help.