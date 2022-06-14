Explosion Sparks Fire at Bowie Senior Care Facility, Residents Evacuated

A kitchen explosion set off a fire in a senior care facility in Bowie, Maryland, early Tuesday, forcing residents to evacuate. No injuries were reported, officials said.

The Prince George’s County Fire Department was called Larkin Chase Center in the 1500 block of Health Center Drive about 3:40 a.m., fire officials said.

Fire and smoke were coming out of the kitchen when firefighters arrived, officials said.

Bricks were blown away and part of the roof appears to have fallen onto the ground near the kitchen area, video from the scene shows.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Residents wearing hospital gowns and masks were seen in wheelchairs, waiting to evacuate. There was concern over the amount of smoke in the building.

The fire was put out and crews were ventilating the building, officials said about 5:30 a.m.

Someone declined to be taken to a hospital, fire department officials said.

There was a large presence of first responders. A second fire station and a medical bus from D.C. Fire and EMS responded to help, officials said.

Electricity was cut to the building and officials were discussing when residents should be returned, considering the lack of air conditioning and muggy weather.

"Larkin Chase Center is a skilled nursing facility offering post-hospital, short-term rehabilitation as well as long-term and respite care," the facility's website says.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.