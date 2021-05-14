Elected Official Connected to Investigation of Prince George's Police Officers

An elected official is connected to the expanding federal investigation of Prince George's County police officers.

Two officers have been arrested and four have been suspended in the ongoing federal investigation of the department.

Former Lt. Edward Scott Finn was charged with federal tax evasion for not reporting $1.3 million in income.

Four officers who were at one point assigned to Finn and also potentially worked for his security company were then suspended from the department.

An investigation involving former Prince George’s County Police corporal Darryl Wormuth has led to the ongoing federal investigation, according to police sources.

According to a source with direct knowledge of the ongoing federal investigation, in late April a federal warrant was issued for communications and cell phones for Edward Finn, his wife, Wormuth and his wife, a former police sergeant, and two current officers.

A warrant was also issued at the home of Capt. Gilbert Bowling of the Prince George’s Police Department. Bowling is an elected commissioner for the Charles County Board of Commissioners. He was also once employed at Finn’s security company.

Bowling is a cooperating witness and not the subject of investigation, a source close to the investigation said. He has not been charged.

Wormuth was arrested and charged with criminal assault after allegedly grabbing a handcuffed 17-year-old by the throat.

Finn, his former supervisor, put out a call for officers to stop backing up the Black police officers who reported Wormuth, according to police sources.

It was an investigation into those allegations that led to uncovering alleged abuse of the department’s overtime policies among officers employed by Finn’s security company.

After Finn’s arrest, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks called for the resignation of former chief and public safety director Mark Magaw.

"I thought a leadership change was needed, and so I made it,” Alsobrooks said.