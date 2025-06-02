Early voting in Prince George's ending Monday; special election is Tuesday

Monday is the last day for early voting in the special election for Prince George's County executive.

Voters are deciding who will fill the seat previously held by Angela Alsobrooks, who stepped down after being elected to the U.S. Senate.

State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy, a Democrat, is running against military veteran Jonathan White, a Republican, in the special election.

The economy, jobs and federal cuts by the Trump administration are on the top of some voters' minds as they headed to early voting centers, they told News4.

"I think bringing more dollars back into Prince George's County and having a really, really prominent fighter and a good fighter for our party," voter Angela Johnson said.

Another voter, Joan Walker, told us, "I think they need to take care more of the senior citizens. I think they're cutting a lot of programs for the people that really need it. But we'll see what happens. But I guess they have to get money from the federal government, you know, to keep the county government going."

The county has been hit especially hard by cuts to federal jobs and spending. The new county executive also will have to respond to two big losses: the cancellation of plans to move the FBI's headquarters to Greenbelt and the Washington Commanders' announcement that the team will move out of Landover and back into D.C.

Voters say they want elected leaders to focus on ways to keep money in Prince George's.

"I would love to see the stadium stay here," voter Margaret Carlisle said. "And I would hope that, instead of continuing building all these houses, build nice restaurants and malls. We don't have that here."

Braveboy, the Democratic candidate, cast her ballot Monday at a dropoff box at the Lake Arbor Community Center.

"I just talked to a voter who said, 'I want change. You know, I want to see a huge difference here in Prince George's County.' So it's good to know that people are excited," Braveboy said.

White, the Republican candidate, has told News4 the county has been under one-party rule for decades and promises a new approach.

Voters said they want a fighter who will look out for all residents of the county.

"I just pray that the county will stand up for the rights of our voters and our citizens, and that we will continue to care about everyone in our community. No matter what culture you're from, no matter what race you're from, it's very important for us to love and care for each other," said voter D. Smith.

Early voting centers are open in Prince George's until 8 p.m. Monday.

Polls will be open on Election Day — Tuesday, June 3 — from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters are also deciding the Prince George's County Council seat for District 5.