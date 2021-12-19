Brandywine

Driver Who Was Shot Before Crashing Into Maryland Home Dies

By NBCWashington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver who crashed into a home in Prince George’s County, Maryland, after being shot has died, police said.

The man slammed a car into the garage of a home off Grayden Lane in Brandywine Thursday evening, investigators said.

Police were called to the scene just after 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Police believe the man who was shot had his foot on the gas and accelerated for blocks down the street, hitting mailboxes along the way, before plowing into the garage, causing an extensive amount of damage.

Officers blocked off several streets while trying to determine exactly where the shooting happened. They’re asking any residents who may have video of it to contact them.

The man succumbed to his injuries Friday.

No one is in custody for the shooting.

