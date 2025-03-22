Prince George's County

Driver killed, child hurt in Landover crash after another driver fled a traffic stop

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver is dead and a child is hurt after another driver crashed into them Friday while speeding away from a traffic stop in Landover, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say.

Officers pulled over a driver about 7:30 p.m., then the driver fled, police said.

The driver crashed into an unrelated car in the intersection of Belle Haven Drive and Martin Luther King, Jr. Highway, police said.

The driver in the unrelated car died. The child was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Video from the scene showed a mangled white car and a black sedan sitting in a grassy area off the road.

The suspect is in custody. Police didn’t immediately say what charges they might face.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office’s Independent Investigations Division was called to the scene, police said.

