Driver Doing Doughnuts Stops Traffic on Beltway in Maryland

A line of cars stopped traffic on the Capital Beltway and then a driver did doughnuts in the middle of the highway.

The driver of a red sports car did doughnuts on the Outer Loop of the Beltway for several minutes Saturday night, WTOP reporter Steve Dresner spotted on traffic camera footage.

To quote the late Jack Buck, “I can’t believe what I just saw.” #Beltway OL near #College Park traffic stopped for a few minutes for careless drivers. #dmv #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/UnlSAowa5F — Steve Dresner (@stevedresner) April 3, 2021

The drivers stopped traffic near College Park at about 7 p.m., Maryland State Police told WTOP.

Video shows the sports car driver spinning again and again as several people on foot watch and even come close to the car. Other drivers spun their back wheels, sending smoke over the highway.

Officers responded and asked the group to leave as traffic backed up for about eight minutes, WTOP reported. No one was arrested, police said.

