Driver Doing Doughnuts Stops Traffic on Beltway in Maryland

Video shows the sports car driver spinning again and again as several people on foot watch and even come close to the car

A line of cars stopped traffic on the Capital Beltway and then a driver did doughnuts in the middle of the highway. 

The driver of a red sports car did doughnuts on the Outer Loop of the Beltway for several minutes Saturday night, WTOP reporter Steve Dresner spotted on traffic camera footage. 

The drivers stopped traffic near College Park at about 7 p.m., Maryland State Police told WTOP

Video shows the sports car driver spinning again and again as several people on foot watch and even come close to the car. Other drivers spun their back wheels, sending smoke over the highway. 

Officers responded and asked the group to leave as traffic backed up for about eight minutes, WTOP reported. No one was arrested, police said. 

