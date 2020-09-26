Maryland

Driver Dead After Fiery Car Crash into Maryland Home: Authorities

Six people in the Capitol Heights home and another driver involved in the crash will be ok, authorities say

By NBC Washington Staff

A driver is dead after a fiery car crash that left a Maryland home damaged, Prince George's County firefighters said Saturday.

A vehicle ran into a utility pole that crashed onto another vehicle around 7 a.m. Saturday. Then, it careened into a home near Addison Road and Seat Pleasant Drive, sparking a fire, firefighters say.

A person was inside the vehicle hit by the pole and is expected to be ok, said Prince George's County Fire Department spokesperson Jennifer Donelan.

"We had some live wire concerns," Donelan said.

Six people inside the home managed to escape safely, authorities say.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, firefighters say. No information has been released about their identity.

How the driver died will determine the course of the investigation. If the driver died in the blaze, then Prince George's firefighters will investigate. Police will investigate if it's determined that the driver was killed in the crash.

Photos from the crash scene show a black SUV damaged in front of the home.

