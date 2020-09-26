Driver Dead After Fiery Car Crash into Maryland Home: Authorities

A driver is dead after a fiery car crash that left a Maryland home damaged, Prince George's County firefighters said Saturday.

A vehicle ran into a utility pole that crashed onto another vehicle around 7 a.m. Saturday. Then, it careened into a home near Addison Road and Seat Pleasant Drive, sparking a fire, firefighters say.

A person was inside the vehicle hit by the pole and is expected to be ok, said Prince George's County Fire Department spokesperson Jennifer Donelan.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

"We had some live wire concerns," Donelan said.

Six people inside the home managed to escape safely, authorities say.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, firefighters say. No information has been released about their identity.

How the driver died will determine the course of the investigation. If the driver died in the blaze, then Prince George's firefighters will investigate. Police will investigate if it's determined that the driver was killed in the crash.

Photos from the crash scene show a black SUV damaged in front of the home.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story