Divided Prince George's County Council fails to elect new chair

The council for Prince George's County, Maryland, failed to agree on a new leader during its annual meeting to vote on a new chair.

After multiple votes Tuesday, no members got the six votes needed to become chair.

Current chair Jolene Ivey, who announced Monday she's running for county executive, will remain in the seat by default.

Ivey told News4 with a laugh that she would be chair "until they manage to overthrow me."

When asked if she thought the Council would overthrow her, she replied, "I don't know."

Ivey said the division in the Council was partly due to personality differences.

"I think we all want the same basic, good things for our county, but we have different ways of going about them," she said.

Another unexpected twist at the meeting: District 8 Council Member Edward Burroughs III was elected vice chair.

Burroughs has been at odds with Ivey and some other members over the direction of the Council, as well as spending priorities.

"The whole day was a surprise," Burroughs told News4 when asked if he was surprised to be elected as vice chair.

He hinted that Ivey might not remain chair in the future. Another chair could be elected if another vote is called during the legislative year, the Council said in a statement.

"We'll see. I mean, you saw first-hand how unpredictable the day went," Burroughs said.

While Ivey and Burroughs said they want to work together to get things done, it's unclear how they'll work through personality and policy differences.

"We're in unprecedented times, and it's going to be my job as vice chair, along with my colleagues, to be laser-focused on what's in the best interest of the people of Prince George's County in spite of all of the madness that is happening around us," Burroughs said.

"I have been trying to work with my colleagues, and sometimes it doesn't matter. So, you know, we're all adults. We'll be alright," Ivey said.

The Council is now in recess. It will start the next legislative session in early January.