District Heights man charged in killing of girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter

A Maryland man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a toddler, Prince George's County police said.

The little girl, two-year-old Nychelle Pettus, died of traumatic head injuries in the apartment where she lived with her mother and the suspect, Prince George's County police said.

It happened back in May. Police announced Wednesday that they have arrested Kevin Robinson, 38, for the killing.

Police said Robinson is in a relationship with the little girl's mother and that they lived together in an apartment on County Road in District Heights. Officers were called to that apartment on the night of May 27, 2023, where they found Nychelle unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Police said Robinson was alone with Nychelle when she was fatally injured, according to a preliminary investigation.

On Friday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Nychelle's death a homicide caused by traumatic head injuries. Detectives arrested Robinson four days later, police said.

Robinson is charged with second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death and related charges, police said. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections, police said.

It is unclear whether he has a lawyer yet.

Police are asking anyone with information relevant to the investigation to call them at 301-516-2512. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app. Police say tipsters should refer to case 23-0031356.