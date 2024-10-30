‘Disgusted': Prince George's state's attorney blasts judge's murder sentence

The Prince George’s County state’s attorney says she is “disgusted” with a judge’s sentence for a man convicted of first-degree murder.

A judge sentenced Anderson Blanco-Diaz to 10 years in prison when State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said the guidelines called for life.

Antoine Dorsey’s siblings said they were stunned by the lenient sentence handed down Friday.

“Gut wrenching,” said Dorsey’s brother, Jarel Dorsey. “And it’s heartbreaking, because we are helpless, honestly.”

Antoine Dorsey was found shot to death in Beltsville, Maryland, in July 2022, and a jury convicted Blanco-Diaz of first-degree murder – premeditated murder, according to the state’s attorney.

“The evidence showed that the individual was shot while kneeling, was shot at close range,” Braveboy said.

The state asked for a life sentence and what they got instead has left her baffled.

“Honestly, I was disgusted,” Braveboy said. “This family deserved justice. My office worked hard to achieve justice – and we got it from the jury – and it feels like it was taken away, unfortunately, by the decision of the judge.”

“When we achieve convictions – especially, first-degree murder – it’s a no-brainer that the judge is going to impose a serious sentence,” she said.

The judge was appointed to the bench last year by then-Gov. Larry Hogan and is running for reelection.

Braveboy said there is no recourse for the state. Only the defendant can appeal the sentence.

“It was emotional turmoil, you know,” Jarel Dorsey said. “It was disappointment, it was frustration, it was disgust. And for there to be no explanation whatsoever for a case that is this dire to our family, we were hurt.”