DC Man Charged in Multiple Cases of Sexual Assault

Authorities arrested and charged a 36-year-old man linked to a sexual assault and attempted sexual assault in District Heights, Maryland, last week, police said.

Sean Lorenzo Tolbert of Washington, D.C., also was charged with inappropriately touching six women and an armed attempted robbing at a shopping mall in the 3300 block of Donnell Drive in Forestville Sept. 13, according to a statement by the Prince George's County Police Department. Police developed Tolbert as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant Sept. 14.

About 11:45 p.m. Friday, a woman returned to her home in the 6000 block of Surrey Square Lane where Tolbert approached her with a gun and forced her inside the apartment, police said. He then sexually assaulted her and fled her home. The victim and suspect did not previously know each other.

The following morning patrol officers were dispatched about 10:30 a.m. to two calls in the same apartment complex. A resident told officers a man attempted to sexually assault her inside her apartment but fled when she called 911, police said.

A second resident told officers a man pulled a gun on her and attempted to get into her apartment, but she yelled, and he ran away, police said. While interviewing the second resident, the officers received a 911 call that reported an armed person at the complex.

Officers saw the suspect, who tried to run away but was quickly apprehended by the officers, who also recovered a gun at the scene, police said.

Tolbert faces multiple charges, including first-degree rape, attempted first-degree rape, first-degree assault, gun charges, robbery, theft and more. He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information about any of these cases should call the Sexual Assault Unit at 301-772-4908.