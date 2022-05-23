Prince George's Couple Dies in Crash, Leaving Behind 2 Sons

An entire community is mourning the loss of a couple killed over the weekend in a fiery car crash in Bowie, Maryland, and coming together to help their two teenage sons.

Kyle Savage and his wife, Charlene, also known as Charlie, died early Sunday morning when their Range Rover crashed into a pole on Annapolis Road, just miles from their home, police said.

The SUV exploded on impact. Pieces of their vehicle were scattered about 90 yards in every direction.

"The family's hurting, but we just need peace that surpasses all understanding because we don't know how this can be," Charlene's sister Linda Hunter told News4.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Friends and family remember the couple as being so full of life.

"Their love was, it was so strong and so connected and so perfect for each other. I mean, they blended just beautifully," Hunter said.

Kyle came from a large family, as did Charlie, who was one of 12 siblings.

"The sisters get on the call every morning and we've done this for the past 10 years. It's just the bond we have," Hunter said.

The couple had two sons. Kyle Savage Jr., 17, will soon graduate from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville and is set to attend college at Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia, in a few weeks.

His 14-year-old brother, Knico Savage, will be a freshman at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney next year.

"Charlie's boys were her world and she did not hesitate a moment to tell you that," Hunter said.

Now, the family is focused on the couple's sons, and how to best take care of them.

"We want to continue to raise them and let them become the wonderful young men their parents intended, and that will happen," Hunter said.

A friend of the family began raising money for Kyle Savage Jr.'s first year of college with a goal of $40,000, but has already raised more than $100,000.

Many brought flowers to the crash site in remembrance of the Savages.

Prince George's County police are investigating what caused the couple's vehicle to go off the road.