Prince George’s County police

Child Shot in Shopping Center Parking Lot in Prince George's County

By NBCWashington Staff

prince george's county police cruiser
NBC Washington

A girl was shot in a shopping center parking lot Friday evening, Prince George’s County police said.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike in the Coral Hills area of the county for reports of a shooting about 6:45 p.m. They found a “female child” suffering a gunshot wound at a shopping center that includes several takeout restaurants.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

She was taken to a hospital. There’s no word on her condition.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this developing story.

Local

Hispanic Heritage Month 7 hours ago

Hispanic Heritage Month Special Airs Saturday on NBC4

hit-and-run 2 hours ago

Hit-and-Run Driver Ran Over Woman Twice in Maryland Parking Lot

Stay informed about what's happening in the Washington, D.C., area. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Prince George’s County policechild shot
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us