Child Shot in Shopping Center Parking Lot in Prince George's County

A girl was shot in a shopping center parking lot Friday evening, Prince George’s County police said.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike in the Coral Hills area of the county for reports of a shooting about 6:45 p.m. They found a “female child” suffering a gunshot wound at a shopping center that includes several takeout restaurants.

She was taken to a hospital. There’s no word on her condition.

