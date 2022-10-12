Child Seriously Burned in Morningside House Fire

A child is being treated for serious burns after a fire broke out in a home Wednesday in Prince George's County.
Fire crews were called to a house off of Allies Road in the town of Morningside around 7:30 p.m.
Once on the scene, firefighters spotted flames burning in the kitchen of the residence.
The blaze was put out, and a child had to be taken to the burn unit of a hospital with serious injuries.
The child, of unknown age, is expected to survive.
The cause of the fire has not yet been revealed.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates .