Child Seriously Burned in Morningside House Fire

A child is being treated for serious burns after a fire broke out in a home Wednesday in Prince George's County.

Fire crews were called to a house off of Allies Road in the town of Morningside around 7:30 p.m.

Once on the scene, firefighters spotted flames burning in the kitchen of the residence.

The blaze was put out, and a child had to be taken to the burn unit of a hospital with serious injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The child, of unknown age, is expected to survive.

The cause of the fire has not yet been revealed.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates .