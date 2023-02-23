Child Reunited With Parents After Amber Alert in Prince George's

A 3-year-old boy abducted when his family’s SUV was stolen Thursday evening in Prince George's County has been reunited with his parents.

The car was stolen at a Royal Farms gas station in the 5300 block of Ritchie Marlboro Road in Upper Marlboro about 7:30 p.m. when it was left running with the driver’s grandson inside, police said.

The suspect jumped in and drove off.

Police issued an Amber Alert, and a car matching the Amber Alert vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run in Riverdale.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Police found the vehicle with the child unharmed inside a short distance from the crash, police said.

A suspect was arrested within 30 minutes. The suspect could face auto theft and abduction charges.