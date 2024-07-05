Boy critically injured in July 4th shooting in Prince George's County, police say

A boy is in critical condition and two other people are hurt after a shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police said.

The shooting took place about 7:50 p.m. in the 4500 block of Akron Street in Marlow Heights, not far from St. Barnabas Road.

Amid the sound of fireworks, Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz said at least two people opened fire as others gathered to celebrate the Fourth of July. Police can’t confirm whether there was an exchange of gunfire but said at least two people were firing guns in the same direction.

The child was taken to a hospital, as was an adult whose injuries aren’t considered life-threatening. Police do not know the exact age of the child.

A third victim suffered a graze wound.

“So, tonight, at a time when the rest of the country is celebrating freedom, the people in this community were here tonight celebrating with each other, having a barbecue, doing exactly what they should be able to do and what they have a right to do in their community, when someone brought a gun to that occasion, and it resulted in a minor child who is very seriously injured tonight,” County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said. “And it’s unacceptable. It’s unconscionable.”

Police said they do not yet know if the shooters were attending the Fourth of July gatherings in the neighborhood.

Police say it’s an active investigation and they will work through the night to learn what happened.

