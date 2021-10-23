PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY

Car Stolen, Then Ditched With Two Children Inside in Prince George's County

By NBC Washington Staff

Someone attempted to steal a car in Laurel, Maryland, with two children inside, Prince George's County Police said.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers said they responded to the BP gas station in the 13700 block of Baltimore Avenue for reports of a stolen vehicle.

The victim said he pulled up to the gas pumps to get gas and left two young children inside the car. He went inside to pay, and then an unknown suspect entered the vehicle and fled, police said.

Authorities said the car thief ditched the vehicle about a block away with the children unharmed.

Prince George’s County Police have not yet released a suspect description.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

