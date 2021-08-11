sinkhole

SUV Submerged in Maryland Sinkhole After Man Drove In: Officials

A driver had minor injuries after plunging into a sinkhole on South Osborne Road in Upper Marlboro

By NBC Washington Staff

A Cadillac SUV is fully immersed in a huge sinkhole in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, after the driver passed barriers and plunged in, utility officials say.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Prince George’s County’s fire and EMS department said.

The SUV is completely underwater, videos shot Wednesday from Chopper4 and by a News4 viewer show. The sinkhole covers nearly two lanes of traffic.

WSSC Water officials say crews began working to repair a broken 30-inch water main on South Osborne Road, off Crain Highway, at about 4 a.m. The water main break created the large sinkhole. Crews set up cones and barriers around the hole, WSSC said. 

But the driver of the SUV drove around the cones and barriers and plunged into the gaping pit, according to WSSC. It wasn't immediately clear whether the driver had seen the barriers.

The driver escaped the vehicle on his own, WSSC said. He was taken to a hospital at about 6:15 a.m., the fire department said.

Prince George’s County police and fire officials initially said they had no record of first responders being called to the scene.

