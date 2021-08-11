SUV Submerged in Maryland Sinkhole After Man Drove In: Officials

A Cadillac SUV is fully immersed in a huge sinkhole in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, after the driver passed barriers and plunged in, utility officials say.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Prince George’s County’s fire and EMS department said.

The SUV is completely underwater, videos shot Wednesday from Chopper4 and by a News4 viewer show. The sinkhole covers nearly two lanes of traffic.

#Chopper4 Video: Rosaryville, MD: SUV completely submerged in sinkhole on S Osborne Rd at 301 Crain Hwy in Prince George's County, no injuries reported @nbcwashington #BreakingNews #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/dBdRlkle93 — ʙʀᴀᴅ ꜰʀᴇɪᴛᴀꜱ (@Chopper4Brad) August 11, 2021

WSSC Water officials say crews began working to repair a broken 30-inch water main on South Osborne Road, off Crain Highway, at about 4 a.m. The water main break created the large sinkhole. Crews set up cones and barriers around the hole, WSSC said.

But the driver of the SUV drove around the cones and barriers and plunged into the gaping pit, according to WSSC. It wasn't immediately clear whether the driver had seen the barriers.

The driver escaped the vehicle on his own, WSSC said. He was taken to a hospital at about 6:15 a.m., the fire department said.

Prince George’s County police and fire officials initially said they had no record of first responders being called to the scene.

