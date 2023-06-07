Boy with airsoft gun prompts lockdown of Maryland high school, police say

A boy with an airsoft gun that looked like a long gun prompted the lockdown of a high school, Bowie police said.

Police received a report of a person with a long gun at the Bowie Library about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the person was gone when officers arrived.

Then police received a report from Bowie High School – which shares a parking lot with the library – that the person might be hiding in the school, police said.

The school was locked down while officers searched it, but no suspect was found, police said.

A juvenile suspect was identified from a surveillance image, and he was found not far from the school after 3 p.m., police said.

He did not have a gun on him, but investigators later recovered the airsoft gun, which looked like a long gun, police said.

The lockdown was lifted after police found the suspect.

Charges are pending.