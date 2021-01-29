Prince George's Police

Boy, 12, Accused of Stealing Car, Hitting Officer, Leading Police on Chase

When police located the suspect, the 12-year-old boy accelerated the car, striking an officer, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries

By Camille Furst

Police Lights and Sirens
Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 12-year-old boy stole a car in Prince George’s County, struck a police officer with it and led police on a three-mile chase that ended in D.C., police said.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle stolen at the intersection of Marlboro Pike and Brooks Drive at around 1 a.m. Friday, police said.

Local

Officers found the vehicle near the scene, but as they tried to make an arrest, the driver accelerated and struck one of the officers.

The driver then fled the scene, according to Prince George’s County police. Officers pursued him into D.C., where according to D.C. police, the driver crashed on Pennsylvania Avenue near Minnesota Avenue in Southeast. The vehicle caught fire after the crash.

A 12-year-old boy was uninjured and taken into custody by D.C. police. He is awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County, where charges are pending, according to Prince George’s County police.

The officer struck by the car sustained non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

