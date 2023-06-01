Bowie State Replaces Diploma Stolen Just Hours After Graduation

Bowie State University replaced a graduate’s diploma, which was stolen as he celebrated with family just hours after the graduation ceremony.

Bowie State President Dr. Aminta Breaux said her heart sank when she heard about what happened to Jonathan Russell last Friday.

“I was heartbroken to hear the story,” she said. “And so, we’re just so thrilled to be able to bestow the diploma back and make sure that Jonathan continues on his journey.”

“I know Jonathan,” she said. “This is not a big school. I saw how hard he worked.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Russell left a family lunch celebration to find his car broken into.

Security video shows a small white car circling the lot and pulling up next to Russell’s. In two minutes, the thieves took his laptop, iPad and some sneakers from the inventory of his small business, which helped him pay for college.

Also taken: a ceremonial copy of the diploma he worked very hard to attain.

His mother was brought to tears when she heard Bowie State was determined to get a diploma back in her son’s hands.

“He’s such a hard worker, and even with all going on, I know Jonathan,” Connie Russell said. “He is such a leader; he was going to move forward and make the best of it.”

Russell gasped when he saw two additional gifts: a new laptop and iPad. He’ll use them in his summer job.

“I stand for something that’s positive,” Russell said. “Just the love and support of everybody that’s reaching out to me means a lot, and I just love the community I’m in, really.”

Russell, who earned a business degree, said he will carry this love and kindness into his career and pay it forward.