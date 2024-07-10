Crime and Courts

Bowie police warn about increase in ‘jugging' robberies

By Dominique Moody, News4 Reporter

Police in Bowie, Maryland, warned about an uptick in armed robberies at banks during the past two weeks with robbers stealing hundreds of dollars from customers.

The Bowie Police Department says the trend is called “jugging,” where instead of robbers stealing money from inside a bank, they steal from customers leaving the bank and withdrawing cash from ATMs.

Bowie Chief Dwayne Preston said his city has seen four such crimes since Wednesday. The robbers are using stolen vehicles and hitting banks across Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties, police said.

Last week, two people died after a police chase that started in Anne Arundel County passed through Prince George’s County ended with a crash in D.C.

Investigators say they believed the car they were chasing was involved in other armed robberies throughout the D.C. region.

Bowie police have not said if the crews committing the armed robberies are connected.

“If you see something that doesn’t look right or needs to be investigated, call us immediately so we can come and investigate it,” Preston said.  “But paying attention to your surroundings is probably the most important thing.”

Prince George’s County police said they also have seen an increase in armed robberies at banks.

Police recommend going to the bank with a friend or relative to help be on the lookout for suspicious activity.

