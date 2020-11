A body was found in a clothing donation bin in Riverdale Park, Maryland, Friday afternoon.

About 12:30, someone reported a foul smell coming from the bin in the area of Jefferson Street and Kenilworth Avenue, Riverdale Park Police Chief Col. David Morris said.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Police opened the bin and found the body.

There is no identification or manner of death yet.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is handling the investigation.

The bin is used by a charity to collect clothing donations.