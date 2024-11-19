Prince George's County

Bill would require EV charging stations at new buildings in Prince George's

The Prince George's County Council is set to vote on two bills Tuesday that would increase the number of EV charging stations in the county

By Joseph Olmo, News4 reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

There are now more than 100,000 electric vehicles (EVs) on the roads in Maryland, but even in 2024, it can be a challenge to find a charging area. That’s something the Prince George’s County Council is hoping to change.

"I know many, including myself, wanted to purchase an electric vehicle but didn't," Prince George’s County Council Member Wala Blegay said, citing concerns about being able to find a charging station while out driving.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Blegay said she doesn't want Prince George's County residents or visitors to keep encountering that problem.

"So we've got to make changes," she said.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The council is set to vote on two bills Tuesday that would increase the number of EV charging stations.

The first bill would require EV charging stations to be set up at all newly constructed multifamily residential buildings, office buildings and mixed-use developments, starting in 2027.

The second bill would require at least 5% of the spaces in these new parking lots to have the equipment in place and ready to go so EV drivers can charge their cars.

Prince George's County

Prince George's County, Maryland, news updates, events and information

Prince George's County 20 hours ago

Prince George's County creative arts nonprofit receives $3 million federal grant

Interstate 95 (I-95) Nov 18

Man shot on I-95 in Maryland, found outside car with multiple gunshot wounds

When asked if 5% would actually be enough, Prince George's County Council Chair Jolene Ivey said: "And we did start with a much higher number, and we do want to keep pushing to get a lot more required spots in there, but for the moment, sometimes the best thing to do is get started, and to kind of break the dam."

The main opposition has been around just how many spaces in a parking lot should be dedicated to car charging.

Blegay and Ivey are among the councilmembers making the case that EVs aren't going anywhere, and it’s better to start on this now.

This article tagged under:

Prince George's CountyCars / Autos
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us