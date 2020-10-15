Bike Theft Suspect Dies After Being Detained in Hyattsville

A man who was suspected of stealing a bicycle died after police detained him Wednesday in Hyattsville, Maryland, and he "suffered a medical emergency," police say.

The man, was not immediately identified, became unresponsive after he ran from an officer, police said Thursday. He was 29 and his family was still being contacted, a department spokeswoman said.

Police encountered the man after a 64-year-old called 911 at about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday and said someone was stealing their bike. The bike owner followed the man from a car in the 4900 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

Officers found the man on a bike about a mile north, in the 5900 block of Baltimore Avenue in Riverdale Park.

During a “brief pursuit,” the man jumped off the bike, ran from an officer and fell twice, police said. Then, he kept running and fell a third time, in a wooded area.

Hyattsville officers placed the man in handcuffs and called an ambulance because they suspected he had used drugs. Officers waited for an ambulance and monitored the man’s condition. When he became unresponsive, officers took off the handcuffs and began CPR, police said.

Officers were able to briefly revive the man. Medics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Prince George’s County police are investigating upon the request of Hyattsville police, the city police department said. The investigation is ongoing, county police said.

