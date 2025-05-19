Maryland

ATV driver killed, woman hurt after Prince George's crash

The ATV collided with a pickup truck in Brandywine, Maryland

By Gina Cook

An ATV crashed into a pickup truck in Brandywine, Maryland, over the weekend, killing the driver and seriously injuring a woman riding on the ATV, police say.

The crash happened about 6:20 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Dyson Road and Missouri Avenue, Prince George's County police said.

The person driving the ATV was critically hurt. He died a short time later at a hospital, police said.

The woman riding with him remains hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

No others were hurt in the crash.

Police said they will release the name of the driver once they notify his family.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the crash to call 301-731-4422.

