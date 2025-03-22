Athletic directors sue PGCPS over pay for their work during teacher shortage

Several athletic directors in Prince George's County sued the school district for wage theft, claiming they stepped up and taught when there was a teacher shortage but didn't get paid what they say they were promised.

Athletic directors JC Pinkney and Makia Staves say they were asked to also teach in the classroom to help during a teacher shortage in the 2022-2023 school year.

They agreed, but now they say they got paid much less than they were promised.

“We’re tasked with putting kids in a direction and asking them to be honest and preparing them for the world, and for [the school district] to pull back on their word is disrespectful,” said Staves, the athletic director at Friendly High School.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

She and Pinkney — the athletic director at Frederick Douglass High School —say they are certified teachers and were happy to help in the classroom, but in a wage theft lawsuit they say that instead of getting paid an agreed upon rate based on their salaries, they were paid a substitute teacher rate, which, according to the lawsuit, was roughly half of what they agreed upon

“We have to input grades, we have to do attendance … we’re managing and dealing with back-to-school nights, all kind of stuff that regular classroom teacher has to do, which substitutes are not required to do,” Pinkney said.

Seven athletic directors joined the lawsuit asking for tens of thousands of dollars in back pay. They say an email backs up their claim the higher pay was agreed upon.

But seven months into the school year, Prince George’s County Public Schools decided to pay the lesser substitute wage of $30 an hour, the ADs say. They say they've tried every avenue to get the problem resolved without any luck, so they resorted to the lawsuit.

“I definitely didn't expect for it to lead to this,” Staves said. “I believed the higher ups when they had the conversations with us about what we will receive and I was willing to do the work and did the work and did it well.”

In an answer to the complaint, a law firm representing the county said a per diem rate was discussed but was never finalized or approved and the athletic directors are not entitled to any additional compensation.

PGCPS provided the following statement to News4: “Prince George’s County Public Schools deeply values the dedication and hard work of our coaches, athletic directors and all employees within the district, and is committed to ensuring all employees are compensated fairly for their time, effort and contributions. As this matter involves pending litigation, we are unable to provide further comment at this time.”

Pinkney and Staves are still working as athletic directors in the county. While it's uncomfortable to sue their employer, they say they just want to be paid for the work they did.

“I’ll be completing my 27th year in the county, OK,” Pinkney said. “I went to Prince George’s County Public Schools, graduated from Prince George’s County Public Schools, and I’ve only been hired by Prince George’s County Public Schools. This is the only job I’ve held for my career.”

Get the D.C. area's top news and weather delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign up for First & 4Most, our free newsletter.