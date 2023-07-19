Armored Truck Employee Fatally Shoots Man at Maryland Coffee Shop

An armored truck employee fatally shot a man at a coffee shop Wednesday afternoon in Forestville, Maryland, Prince George's County police said.

It happened about 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of Donnell Drive. According to a preliminary investigation, an armored truck employee was inside a coffee shop, doing business with store employees on behalf of the armored truck company, when a man walked behind the counter.

The man was not an employee of the coffee shop, police said. The armored truck employee fired his gun, killing him, police said.

It's not yet clear what happened in between the man going behind the counter and the armored truck employee firing his gun, Acting Deputy Chief Zachary O'Lare said.

No employees were injured, O'Lare said.

Police said the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation, and the investigation is still in its early stages. Detectives are on the scene, and multiple witnesses are being interviewed, O'Lare said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.