A Year From Her Death, Moyonna Tillman's Family Starts Foundation to Help Domestic Violence Survivors

The family of a woman shot and killed by her boyfriend in Clinton, Maryland, is turning their pain into purpose by starting a foundation in her honor to help prevent similar tragedies.

Twenty-four-year-old Moyonna Tillman was fatally shot by her boyfriend, James Kirkland, outside her home on Sept. 24, 2021, authorities said. Kirland later shot and killed himself, too.

Tillman’s family said she had so much going for her, including a candle business and plans to move to Los Angeles to pursue a career in modeling.

Her aunt, uncle and father said they never thought something like this could happen.

“One of the main things that I noticed during all of this was that there were no signs,” Ashleigh Taylor, Tillman’s aunt, said.

Now, the foundation started by her family will raise money for survivors of domestic violence, provide scholarships and fund research, a way for loved ones to cope with Tillman’s loss and honor her in the process.

“Starting this foundation has been a lot, keeping all of us busy. So just keeping her name going and keep flowing, day by day, the organization is helping me out a lot,” Muhammad Taylor, Tillman’s father, said.

The foundation will hold a launch party Sunday at 1 p.m. at Ardmore Park in Springdale, the same park Tillman would always play in when she was a child.

“To be able to honor her in this way, because that was Moyonna,” Ashleigh Taylor said. “She wanted to help, she always helped.”

Though it took months of planning, and her family said there are still many difficult days, the foundation is giving them strength.

“It’s a little easier. It’s still hard, but it’s a little easier knowing that you’re a part of something,” Muhammad Taylor said.

Tillman’s relatives also want others in similar situations to know that it’s OK to reach out.

“Within our circle there’s this stigma about, ‘I don’t need therapy, I’m good.’ No, getting outside help, outside of the family, it helps,” Robert Taylor, Tillman’s uncle, said.

The family hopes to one day open a building in honor of Tillman, where those who are going through struggles can get the help they need.