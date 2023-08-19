‘A blessing to the community': Prince George's County families receive back-to-school supplies

Saturday saw the return of annual back-to-school traditions in Prince George's County, where organizers helped to make sure students have what they need ahead of the first day of school.

The line was long early on at Iverson Mall, where families were pre-registered for the annual back-to-school backpack giveaway by The Dunn Foundation.

Twelve years of doing the giveaway has taught Dr. William Dunn that they’re helping households, not just students, so in the backpacks along with with the pens and notebooks, families will find essential information.

“If you’re a family that needs health insurance, if you’re a family that needs a job, we wanna put resources in there. We know that every little bit helps,” Dunn said.

More than a thousand backpacks went quickly, with the help of a team of family and friends.

“Thank you, God bless you for being a blessing to the community,” one woman said.

Meanwhile, the First Baptist Church of Glenarden took a slightly different approach. The young people who may be lamenting the end of summer were asked to celebrate with burgers and moon bounces.

And inside, volunteers put in hard work for a cause, filling 1,500 backpacks.

“So this is probably the best way for young people to come together see their friends, see that they’re not by themselves and being excited about going back to school,” Rev. Johnathan Queen said.

Whether it was with music and food on a sunny afternoon, or outreach from the shadows of an old mall parking garage, a community came together to help the young ones reach the heights of their academic abilities.

“Seeing that smile and seeing that joy for the people, it’s wonderful,” Kevin Bell, a Dunn Foundation volunteer, said.