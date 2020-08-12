Clinton

9-Year-Old Boy Missing From Maryland Since Aug. 4

Jolexis Brown may still be in Clinton or may have traveled to D.C. or Baltimore

By Andrea Swalec

Jolexis Brown
Prince George's County Police Department

A 9-year-old boy has been missing from Clinton, Maryland, for more than a week and police are asking members of the public for help finding him. 

Jolexis Brown was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 4 in the 10000 block of Dragoo Place, Prince George’s County police said. 

He may still be in the area or may have traveled to D.C. or Baltimore, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says. 

Jolexis is 4 feet tall and 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, dark basketball shorts and Nike Kyrie 6 shoes. The NCMEC described him as Black with brown eyes.

A police department spokesman declined to answer questions about Jolexis. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

