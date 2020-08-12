9-Year-Old Boy Missing From Maryland Since Aug. 4

A 9-year-old boy has been missing from Clinton, Maryland, for more than a week and police are asking members of the public for help finding him.

Jolexis Brown was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 4 in the 10000 block of Dragoo Place, Prince George’s County police said.

MISSING: 9 y/o Jolexis Brown. Last seen 8/4/20 at 5pm in the 10000 block of Dragoo Place in Clinton. He is 4’ and 90 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, dark basketball shorts, and Nike Kyrie 6 shoes. If located please call detectives at (301) 749-5064. pic.twitter.com/oxGBTTshkU — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 11, 2020

He may still be in the area or may have traveled to D.C. or Baltimore, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says.

Jolexis is 4 feet tall and 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, dark basketball shorts and Nike Kyrie 6 shoes. The NCMEC described him as Black with brown eyes.

A police department spokesman declined to answer questions about Jolexis.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

