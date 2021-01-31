73-Year-Old Man Missing for More More Than a Week in Maryland

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, are asking for the public's help to find a 73-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week.

Edgar Lewis was last seen in the 300 block of Kirby Hill Road in Fort Washington about 3 p.m. on Jan. 23, police said. Authorities renewed their request for help and information Sunday.

Lewis is Black, 5 feet 11 inches tall and and weighs 160 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing brown pants and a brown jacket. He walks with a cane.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-749-5064.