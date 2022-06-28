6-Year-Old Girl, Man Shot in Fort Washington: Police

A 6-year-old girl and a man were shot Monday in a quiet Maryland neighborhood, and the search continues for the person who pulled the trigger.

Home security cameras caught the dramatic moments officers went door to door after several shots were fired in the 2000 block of Frontier Court in Fort Washington.

Prince George’s County police said the victims were critically injured.

Neighbor Brookey Givens said he heard the shots just after 8:30 p.m., and not long after, officers combed the street.

“You know, pop, pop, pop, pop, and then it was just silent after that,” he said. “I was wondering who got shot and where they came from.”

News of the shooting sent shockwaves through the community. A neighbor did not want to show her face, but her despair was on full display.

“I can't believe that this has happened,” she said. “I know that little girl... comes to the house and [they're] most wonderful people you ever find.”

Police said they don’t believe the gunfire was random, but the little girl was not a target. More information about a motive was not provided.

“We do know at this point, they are in stable condition and we are investigating,” county police Chief Malik Aziz said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Prince George’s County police.