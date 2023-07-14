5 people shot near Peace Cross in Bladensburg after leaving funeral

Five people were shot and wounded near the Peace Cross memorial in Bladensburg, Maryland, on Friday after they left a funeral, authorities say.

At least one person opened fire on a car and the victims were found inside, Bladensburg police said. Officers were notified of the shooting at about 12:30 p.m.

The victims were found in the 4300 block of Bladensburg Road and rushed to hospitals. They had just left Fort Lincoln Cemetery, less than a mile away.

“This is uncommon in this community. We have an obligation to protect our residents at all costs, and this was an unnecessary, senseless act of violence,” Bladensburg Pollce Chief Tyrone Collington told reporters.

Police did not release information on a suspect or possible motive. No information was released on the victims’ conditions.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

Buses were rerouted away from the area.

The 40-foot Peace Cross honors 49 men from Prince George’s County who died in World War I, Bladensburg’s town website says.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.