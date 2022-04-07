4 Suspects Sought After Disturbing Attack on Senior in Capitol Heights

Prince George’s County police are seeking four suspects after a violent attack on a senior citizen that was caught on video last week in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

The woman suffered two broken bones after the assault and attempted carjacking, police said Thursday.

The suspects ripped belongings from the woman’s hands, stole her car keys and then fled without taking her car.

Photos of the suspects appear to show four young men.

The victim was getting home from running errands at about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 when the four people approached her and demanded her car keys, police said.

Video shows a person in black pants with white stripes up the sides struggling with the victim on the ground and trying to grab something out of her hands. A second person runs over to them and snatches something from the woman as she continues to struggle on the ground.

The two suspects run off as two others stand by.

The woman stumbles, manages to stand and runs away from the four people. She was headed to a neighbor’s house for help, police said.

Then, the person in black and white pants — the first suspect seen on video attacking her — runs after the woman and tackles her to the ground.

Prince George’s County Police Department Chief Malik Aziz pleaded for help from the public.

“The shameless act of violence is very sick and disturbing to me and everyone who has watched the video,” he said in a statement. “Our seniors deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and not be violently accosted in our neighborhoods, where we live peacefully. We need our community’s help in arresting these suspects so that they may be brought to justice and held accountable for their senseless act of violence.”

County police have seen a rash of carjackings in recent months. Of 54 suspects arrested for the crimes this year, 37 have been juveniles, police said. A police unit created last fall is investigating the crimes and has seen closure rates jump from about 33% to about 50%, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information on the case is asked to contact police. To leave a tip anonymously, call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, visit pgcrimesolvers.com or use the P3 Tips mobile app.

