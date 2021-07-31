4 Killed, 2 Injured in Prince George's County Shootings Overnight

Four people were killed and two were injured in separate shootings overnight in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police say.

Three women were found shot just before 11 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Village Green Drive, which is a residential area, police said.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The third woman was critically injured, police said.

About a mile away in Landover, in the 1800 block of Ryderwood Court, police found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police announced on Twitter early Saturday.

Police were called to a third homicide in the 6700 block of 22nd Place in Hyattsville about 3:30 a.m.

A man and a woman were found shot inside a van, about 10 miles away from the first shooting, police said.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, police said.

It’s unclear if the shootings were related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

