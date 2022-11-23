PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY

3 Teens, Woman Shot in Hillcrest Heights Shopping Center Parking Lot

By Jackie Bensen, News4 Reporter

Three teenagers and a woman were shot Wednesday night in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, and police are still searching for the shooters. 

Prince George’s County police found the victims after they were called at around 6:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of Iverson Street for reports of a shooting. 

One of the teenagers, all of whom are boys, is in serious condition. The two other teens and the adult are only described as “stable.”  

All are expected to survive their injuries. 

A bullet also shattered the door of a furniture store, and another left a baseball-size hole in a thick plate-glass window. 

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

