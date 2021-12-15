3 Prince George's County Schools Close Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases

Three schools in Prince George's County, Maryland, are moving to virtual learning due to rising case rates of COVID-19, the school district announced Wednesday.

Virtual learning will be held for students at Benjamin Tasker Middle School, EXCEL Public Charter School and Kettering Middle School until Monday, Jan. 3.

"I am alarmed by the rising numbers across our schools: A two-day total last week consisted of fewer than 100 cases. This week, we saw a high of 155 cases reported in a single day," Dr. Monica Goldson, CEO of PGPS, said in a letter to the community Wednesday.

The recent surge of cases in the region and nationwide is beginning to effect the school district, "leading to entire grades in quarantine and some school buildings to close," she wrote.

Getting vaccinated is the best protection against COVID-19, Goldson said.

Prince George's County Public Schools will continue to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics in schools over winter break. Clinic dates and locations are available on the school district's website here.

As COVID-19 case counts climb in the D.C. area, some events are being postponed or cancelled, and some universities are announcing requirements for COVID-19 booster shots. The George Washington University announced Wednesday that it will hold final exams virtually, beginning Friday.