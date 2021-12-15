Coronavirus in Maryland

3 Prince George's County Schools Close Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases

Benjamin Tasker Middle School, EXCEL Public Charter School and Kettering Middle School are moving to virtual learning

Shutterstock

Three schools in Prince George's County, Maryland, are moving to virtual learning due to rising case rates of COVID-19, the school district announced Wednesday.

Virtual learning will be held for students at Benjamin Tasker Middle School, EXCEL Public Charter School and Kettering Middle School until Monday, Jan. 3.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

COVID-19 2 hours ago

DC Events Cancelled, Boosters Required by Schools Amid COVID Increase

Maryland 4 hours ago

Hogan Announces Steps for Rising COVID-19 Hospitalizations

"I am alarmed by the rising numbers across our schools: A two-day total last week consisted of fewer than 100 cases. This week, we saw a high of 155 cases reported in a single day," Dr. Monica Goldson, CEO of PGPS, said in a letter to the community Wednesday.

The recent surge of cases in the region and nationwide is beginning to effect the school district, "leading to entire grades in quarantine and some school buildings to close," she wrote.

Getting vaccinated is the best protection against COVID-19, Goldson said.

Prince George's County Public Schools will continue to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics in schools over winter break. Clinic dates and locations are available on the school district's website here.

As COVID-19 case counts climb in the D.C. area, some events are being postponed or cancelled, and some universities are announcing requirements for COVID-19 booster shots. The George Washington University announced Wednesday that it will hold final exams virtually, beginning Friday.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus in MarylandcoronavirusPRINCE GEORGES COUNTY
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us