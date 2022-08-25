3 Men Found Dead of Possible Overdoses Outside Hyattsville Apartments: Police

Three men were found dead outside an apartment building in Hyattsville, Maryland, late Wednesday, and police are investigating whether they may have suffered drug overdoses, authorities say.

The names of the dead were not immediately released.

Residents called 911 just before 11 p.m. Wednesday after seeing three men unconscious outside an apartment building in the 5700 block of Queens Chapel Road, Hyattsville police said Thursday morning.

Medics responded and found that the men were not breathing. They performed CPR and administered Narcan — which can reverse opioid overdoses and save lives — “but were unable to revive the men,” a statement from police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There was no visible evidence of trauma to the victims’ bodies, and homicides were not suspected, police said. Medical examiners will determine the men’s causes of death.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to call police. Callers do not need to provide their names, the department said.

Get updates on what's happening in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

D.C. residents and businesses can now get free Narcan kits delivered. News4's Mark Segraves reports it's part of an effort to prevent further opioid overdose deaths.

Free kits of Narcan, also known as naloxone, and training on how to use the medication are widely available. Go here for resources from Prince George’s County, here for resources from the state of Maryland and here for info on signs of a possible overdose and how to respond.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.