23-Year-Old Woman Killed in Clinton When Driver Hit Her Car Head-On

By NBC Washington Staff

A 23-year-old woman died after a driver crossed the double yellow line and crashed into her car head-on Thursday night in Clinton, Maryland. 

Tyra Dalton was headed north on Old Alexandria Ferry Road, just south of Joint Base Andrews, at about 9 p.m. when an SUV driver headed south crossed into her lane, Prince George’s County police said. 

Dalton was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She was from Upper Marlboro, police said.

The driver of the SUV, whose name was not released, received injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. 

The reason for the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police. 

