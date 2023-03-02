2 Teens Shot, 1 Killed in Prince George's County

Two male teenagers were shot, one fatally, in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Thursday evening.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene in the 9600 block of Parkstone Drive in an unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro, police said.

The second victim was taken to a hospital. He is in stable condition.

The shooting happened about 8:40 p.m. near a rec center, police said.

Police do not have a description of the shooter.

“We rely on our partnership with the community members to bring justice to our community, keep our community safe, so it’s vital that we have that partnership,” said Emily Austin of Prince George’s County police. “And so, anyone who may have information, in order for us to best keep our community safe, we ask for that partnership and come forward with any information you may have.”

Anyone with information should call Crime Solvers at (866) 411-TIPS.

