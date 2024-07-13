2 shot outside Maryland high school where vigil was held for 3 former football players killed in crash

A man and a woman were shot Friday evening outside a high school in Prince George's County where a vigil was held for three former football players who were killed in a car crash.

The man is in critical condition and the woman is in stable condition after the shooting tonight at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro, police said.

There's no word on a motive or suspect.

The shooting happened after hundreds of people went to the school for a vigil for 24-year-old Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson and his friends, 23-year-old Isaiah Hazel and 24-year-old Anthony Lytton Jr., who were killed in a car crash several days ago. The three won a state championship playing football at Wise.

The friends were in a Dodge Charger on Route 4 when the driver of an Infiniti tried to change lanes and hit the Charger, police believe.

It's unclear if Friday's shooting is related to the vigil.

