2 Seriously Hurt in Brandywine Crash

Two people are seriously hurt after a violent crash in Brandywine, Maryland, left a vehicle a mangled mess, authorities said and images show.

The victims were taken to a hospital after the crash on Crain Highway (Route 301) at Clymer Drive, the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said at about 2:35 p.m.

Photos from the fire department and Chopper4 show a red Ford wedged between a pole and a dump truck carrying a load. The front end of the Ford is smashed and its steering wheel and glove compartment are nearly crunched together.

Crain Highway was closed in both directions for hours and had partially reopened by 5 p.m. after hazmat crews cleaned up about 50 gallons of spilled diesel fuel. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

No information was immediately released on why the crash occurred.

Update (Aug. 31, 2022, 6 p.m. ET): This story was updated from a previous version. It wasn’t immediately clear if the vehicle’s roof was torn off in the crash or during rescue efforts.

