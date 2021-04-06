2 Prince George's Homes to Be Leveled Because of Failing Retaining Wall

Two homeowners in Fort Washington, Maryland, have just months to find somewhere else to live before their homes are demolished.

A failed retaining wall is putting several houses in jeopardy, and two must be leveled, according to Prince George's County.

Tracy Briggs built a memorial in honor of her 17-year-old daughter, who died suddenly of cancer. Now the ground that held it has crumbled away, and her home could be next.

“This was going to be our home, our retirement home,” Briggs said. “And now all of that is gone.”

“Over the past two years, that landscape has changed dramatically, and it’s now at a point where the county believes it’s a true life safety issue,” Deputy Chief of Government Operations Jared McCarthy said.

By June, the county will demolish Briggs’ home and the home next door and begin work to rebuild the retaining wall.

They are looking at a loss and mortgages that have to be paid after the homes are demolished.

“And that's one of the hardest parts of this,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said the county has to step in because for two years home builder DR Horton and the builders of the wall pointed fingers as the hole got deeper.

“The developers, the engineers that have just really kind of walked away from this project and left these homeowners high and dry,” McCarthy said.

DR Horton says the county permitted construction and has responsibility. The county disagrees and is preparing to sue DR Horton for the taxpayer dollars that will be used to fix this problem.

For Briggs and her surrounding neighbors, their dream homes have become living nightmares.

“Still no one knows where we’re going to go,” Briggs said.

“My issue is we bought our homes from DR Horton ,so that's who we expected to look out for us, and they are not,” she said.

Both homeowners purchased their homeowner’s insurance at the recommendation of the builder. That insurance will not cover soil erosion.

News4 reached out to DR Horton for comment. In a previous statement, the builder said, "The wall was approved by the county before it purchased the finished lots, and while they aren't responsible for the wall, they will help pay when a reasonable resolution is reached."

The county is reaching out to the Maryland Department of Emergency Relief to see if the impacted homeowners qualify for disaster funding.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help the homeowners.