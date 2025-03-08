2 PGCPS students died from flu

Two Prince George's County Public School students died from the flu, the school district superintendent confirmed to News4.

The students attended CMIT North Elementary School in Laurel and John Bayne Elementary School in Capitol Heights.

A third student also died recently, but it's unclear if it was from the flu.

Superintendent Millard House II said flu cases have been increasing.

“We also know that James Madison and Frances Fuchs have had high numbers of the flu, as well,” he said.

“We have cases, like, we’ve seen a few of our schools that we have enhanced clearing,” House said. “A lot of what we saw during COVID. Enhanced cleaning. Increased disinfecting at high-touch areas. Hand sanitizing is being reinforced to ensure students are sanitizing, washing hands. Temporary masks where the health department has suggested.

“So, we’re working very closely with health officials when we do reach that 10% threshold to make certain that we’re not making decisions in isolation, but we’re working closely with health officials.”

