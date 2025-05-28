2 men shot and killed in Fort Washington

Two men were shot and killed Tuesday night in Fort Washington, Maryland, police say.

The shooting happened about 9:35 p.m. outside an apartment complex on Haras Place, Prince George's County police said.

One man died at the scene. The other victim died a short time later at a hospital, police said.

Detectives were at the scene investigating early Wednesday morning and yellow police tape lined areas of the parking lot.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.

They're asking anyone who has information to contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers.