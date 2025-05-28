Maryland

2 men shot and killed in Fort Washington

The deadly shooting happened outside an apartment complex near the Beltway, Prince George's County police say.

By Juliana Valencia, News4 Reporter

Two men were shot and killed Tuesday night in Fort Washington, Maryland, police say.

The shooting happened about 9:35 p.m. outside an apartment complex on Haras Place, Prince George's County police said.

One man died at the scene. The other victim died a short time later at a hospital, police said.

Detectives were at the scene investigating early Wednesday morning and yellow police tape lined areas of the parking lot.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.

They're asking anyone who has information to contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers.

