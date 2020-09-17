2 Men Facing 38 Counts in Shooting of Maryland Police Officers

Two men are facing 38 counts in connection to a shootout that inured three Prince George's County police officers last month.

A grand jury returned the indictments for 27-year-old Maurice Warren and 45-year-old Andre Smith Thursday. Charges include attempted first- and second-degree murder, robbery, and home invasion.

“Everyone deserves to go home at night, every single one of us, whether we’re civilian or sworn,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said.

Warren and Smith are being held without bond.

“We are here to serve and to protect and so we hope that the people in that community feel safer knowing that those individuals are going to be held accountable,” Braveboy said.

Police said they were originally called to the home on Capitol View Terrace in Landover, Maryland, in late August for a home invasion.

A mother and daughter were in the house at time, prosecutors said. The mother called 911 and placed the phone under the bed. The suspects could be heard asking for money on the call, according to charging documents.

Police said the house was targeted but won't say why.

Officers were fired on in broad daylight with an AK-47 gun just seconds after arriving at the scene, police said. Bullets pierced nearby homes.

“Nothing but the grace of God that allowed these three officers to live through this incident,” County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said.

All three of the officers who were shot had surgery. One officer who was struck three times had multiple surgeries. All of the officers are expected to be okay.

The state's attorney said the indictment was returned on behalf of the three officers who were, two other officers who were at the scene, and the mother and daughter whose home was invaded

If convicted, Warren and Smith are looking at life without the possibility of parole.