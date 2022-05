Two people are dead after a fiery car crash early Saturday in Bowie, Maryland, police said.

A car left the road, struck a pole and caught fire on Annapolis Road near Glenn Dale Boulevard about 2:40 a.m., Prince George's County police said.

The victims died at the scene.

Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to the crash.

